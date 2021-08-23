In his inaugural public address, Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob struck a tone of reconciliation — seeking to bring stability to a nation that has seen three premiers in 18 months.

Ismail extended an invitation to opposition leaders to be part of the National Recovery Council, which oversees the country’s plan to exit the pandemic, and the special COVID-19 committee. He also appealed to all members of parliament to work together to help revive the nation “without digging for differences,” after political maneuvering toppled the previous two administrations.

“I understand that the political conflicts that have besieged the country have distressed the public,” Ismail said in a televised speech on Sunday. “Therefore, it is imperative that political stability is swiftly achieved through togetherness, and this includes cross-party cooperation.”

The nation’s king on Friday named Ismail as the new prime minister, replacing Muhyiddin Yassin who resigned on Monday. The monarch determined he had the backing of 114 of Malaysia’s 220 MPs, a slim majority that may soon be put to a confidence vote in parliament.

The opposition Democratic Action Party, Malaysia’s largest political party by number of parliamentary seats, said Sunday it was willing to consider Ismail’s invitation — on the condition that “it is not token representation and a mere rubber-stamp for the government’s views,” wrote DAP Secretary-General Lim Guan Eng on Facebook.

Ismail’s appointment was a blow for opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, who had a deal to succeed Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister following a surprise 2018 election win by what was once the opposition. But that never happened, with Mahathir’s resignation in early 2020 kicking off instability that has gripped the country ever since.

As Malaysia’s ninth prime minister, Ismail inherits a legacy of deep political divisions, a weakened economy and virus outbreaks that have shown few signs of weakening despite months of lockdowns. The central bank this month cut its 2021 economic growth forecast for a second time as renewed curbs on movement and rising infections hampered the recovery.

“Changes to the political landscape leading to change of governments in such a short period of time can only be construed as detrimental to the people of Malaysia and the country,” Ismail said. “Let us move forward. Let us stem this grab for political power.”

Ismail said he intends to revive the economy by raising citizens’ purchasing power, and wants to return the private sector to its role as the main driver of growth. The government will focus on Malaysians who have lost their jobs and sources of income, the middle class and small and medium-size companies, he said.

Authorities will also focus on boosting the manufacturing industry and domestic tourism sector, he said.

The new government will build on the previous administration’s COVID-19 strategies by considering the views of public health experts, Ismail said, adding that the national vaccine roll-out would be expedited to achieve inoculation targets sooner.

Daily COVID-19 cases hit records on three consecutive days last week. The country added another 19,807 cases on Sunday.