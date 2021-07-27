A storm off Japan’s east coast remained a threat to the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, despite not battering the host city with devastating winds and rain as initially feared.

Wind and rain sweeping Tokyo Bay delayed the start of the women’s triathlon early in the morning, and Tropical Storm Nepartak could threaten two medal games for softball later in the day, after organizers moved the surfing medal events a day earlier than scheduled.

Japan’s hot, wet and unstable summer weather patterns have been a persistent concern for the Games, which opened on Friday, compounding difficulties for an Olympics being held under a COVID-19 state of emergency.

Tokyo was forecast to receive up 31.5 mm of rain over 24 hours from Nepartak, now forecast to make landfall in the Tohoku region early Wednesday, the Meteorological Agency said. It was headed toward Sendai, 370 km up the coast from Tokyo, according to the Tropical Storm Risk monitoring site.

Although Tokyo was spared a predicted overnight deluge, Nepartak remained a tropical storm, able to pack winds up to 118 kph, as it meandered off Japan’s east coast, rather than weakening to a tropical depression while plowing northwest, as earlier forecast.

The storm had earlier disrupted the schedules of rowing, archery and surfing events. The men’s triathlon went ahead on Monday.

Athletes could, however, welcome a slight respite from the extreme heat that had earlier caused an Olympic archer to collapse. Tuesday’s forecast high temperature was 31 degrees Celsius, below recent highs of 35 degrees.

The Self-Defense Forces said it was monitoring the situation, ready to deploy its disaster troops if needed. South of Tokyo, the authorities were warning residents to prepare for more heavy rain after 21 people died in a mudslides from torrential rains early this month.