With the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus elevating Japan’s infection tally, the government has tightened its quarantine measures for travelers from Myanmar and several other areas, including some U.S. states and regions in Russia where coronavirus mutations are feared to be spreading.

Meanwhile, arrivals from several countries including Egypt and Pakistan, where the pandemic situation has been improving or is under control, will see quarantine measures eased.

All of the changes will come into effect Saturday.

Japanese citizens and residents re-entering Japan from Myanmar, will be subject to one of the most rigorous quarantine procedures, which includes a six-day stay at a government-designated facilities as part of their 14-day quarantine. They will also need to undergo three tests for COVID-19 after entering the country. The tests will be conducted immediately after entry as well as on the 3rd and 6th days after arrival.

Japanese travelers from Pakistan will face the same measures. Currently they are subject to a 10-day mandatory stay in accommodations designated by the government and undergo tests four times. However, an entry ban on foreign nationals traveling to Japan from Pakistan, including residents of Japan, is expected to remain in place for the time being.

People coming from Iran, Oman, Ivanovo and Vladimir Oblast in Russia, as well as Missouri and Oklahoma in the U.S., will need to spend three days in government-picked facilities. They will be required to check if they are free of the virus at the end of their stay. Those who test negative will be able to relocate for the remainder of the two-week self-isolation period to their home or a facility of their choice.

Uganda has also been included in the same group of countries — previously, it was added to the list of nations requiring a six-day quarantine in government-picked facilities.

The government has also relaxed quarantine measures for travelers from Egypt, Sweden and New Mexico in the U.S., which have been removed from the list of regions covered by extra measures with additional tests and quarantines at government-picked facilities. Those travelers will be allowed to stay at home for the 14-day self-isolation period.

The blanket entry ban on new entries remains in place with the exception of people seeking entry under special circumstances and selected visa types.