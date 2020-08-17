National / Politics

Abe visits Tokyo hospital for apparent 'routine checkup' amid health rumors

A car carrying Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at Keio University Hospital in Tokyo's Shinanomach area on Monday morning. | KYODO

KYODO, STAFF REPORT

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe entered Keio University Hospital in Tokyo’s Shinanomachi area on Monday morning, with sources close to the leader calling the visit a routine health checkup.

The hospital visit came after Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga earlier this month brushed aside concerns about Abe’s health, saying that the prime minister had been “carrying out his duties smoothly.”

During his first tenure as prime minister, which started in late September 2006, Abe saw his chronic ulcerative colitis worsen. He stepped down from the post a year later.

Some in Tokyo’s Nagatacho political district have speculated that Abe is exhausted as he continues leading efforts in the nation’s fight against the novel coronavirus.

A car carrying Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at Keio University Hospital in Tokyo's Shinanomach area on Monday morning. | KYODO
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo on Wednesday. | KYODO

