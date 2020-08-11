Japan 'gravely concerned' amid latest crackdown by China in Hong Kong

The top government spokesman on Tuesday reiterated Japan’s grave concern about turmoil in Hong Kong, a day after Chinese authorities arrested pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai, activist Agnes Chow and a handful of others in one of the most sweeping crackdowns on dissent since Beijing imposed a security law on the city.

At a news conference, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga did not directly address a question about the arrests, instead merely repeating the government’s boilerplate statement that Tokyo remains “gravely concerned” about the situation in Hong Kong, which he said Japan regards as a “very important partner” in terms of economic and personal exchanges.

The 23-year-old Chow, who speaks fluent Japanese and is popular in Japan, was among a group of prominent pro-democracy activists who earlier this year urged Tokyo to rethink a planned visit to the country by Chinese President Xi Jinping. The visit was originally set for March and has been delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lai is a 71-year-old founder of the Apple Daily newspaper who has been criticized by Beijing as an “anti-China rabble-rouser” who conspired with foreigners to “stir up chaos.”

Both were among 10 people arrested Monday on charges that include collusion with foreign forces and fraud. Those arrests were touted by Chinese state-run media as dealing “a heavy blow to Hong Kong secessionism.”

“The arrests of the “black hands” behind the yearlong violent protests in Hong Kong show that no offender is immune to the national security law, however mighty his or her foreign patrons be,” the China Daily newspaper said in an editorial Monday.

Police lead Hong Kong pro-democracy media mogul Jimmy Lai away from his home after he was arrested under the new national security law in the city on Monday. | AFP-JIJI

On Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a Twitter post that the arrests were “further proof that the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) has eviscerated Hong Kong’s freedoms and eroded the rights of its people.”

In an interview, Pompeo said that the U.S. would respond in “real ways” that “help the Chinese Communist Party understand you’re not going to take action against America or Americans” without significant blowback from Washington.

In contrast, Japan has found itself in a difficult position responding to the Hong Kong protests and the national security law as it seeks to strike a balance between its economic relationship with China and its growing concerns over security and rights issues.

At the Tuesday news conference, Suga said that Tokyo has repeatedly conveyed its position on maintaining the “One Country, Two Systems” principle to its Chinese counterparts.

Japan and other nations have also joined hands to issue rebukes of the new security law, saying it has eroded Hong Kong’s autonomy under the framework. The legislation outlaws acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces. It also allows suspects to be transferred to mainland China for prosecution.

Beijing’s crackdown on Hong Kong also comes amid other provocative moves by China against Taiwan and in the South and East China seas.

But despite the strong words, there has been no evidence Beijing is listening to these gripes.

Some conservative Japanese lawmakers, however, have taken matters into their own hands, with a group from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers last month adopting a highly unusual resolution demanding Xi’s state visit be called off. That move put them at odds with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has invested a lot of political capital into improving ties with the world’s second-largest economy.