U.S. health chief to make most senior visit to Taiwan in decades

Health and Human Service Secretary Alex Azar will lead a delegation to Taiwan in the highest-level visit by a U.S. Cabinet official since Washington cut ties with Taipei more than 40 years ago.

Azar is scheduled to arrive in Taiwan “in the coming days” to discuss the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic and give supplies of medical equipment and technology, according to a statement on Wednesday from the American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto U.S. Embassy in Taipei. It is the first Cabinet-level visit to Taiwan in six years.

During the visit, Azar will underscore “our shared belief that free and democratic societies are the best model for protecting and promoting health,” according to the statement.

The visit is the latest signal of U.S. support for Taiwan in the face of an increasingly assertive leadership in Beijing. Officials in Taipei have raised concerns that China may attempt to accelerate it plans to gain control over Taiwan after imposing a national security law in Hong Kong that is being used to clamp down on democracy advocates.

China views the island as part of its territory, a claim Taiwan’s government rejects.