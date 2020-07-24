Tokyo confirms 260 COVID-19 cases, one day after setting single-day record

Tokyo confirmed 260 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, media reports said, a day after the capital topped 300 for the first time, with a record-high 366.

Friday’s figure, which brings the capital’s cumulative total to 10,680, comes as the nation is in the middle of a four-day holiday through Sunday. It also comes after the central government’s controversial Go To Travel campaign kicked off Thursday.

The tourism promotion campaign has excluded trips to and from Tokyo from government subsidies, however, after a recent surge in infections in the capital.

Thursday’s record 366 was a leap of more than 100 cases from the previous day.

Infections in Tokyo were initially highlighted by clusters that occurred in nightlife entertainment districts, but the virus is now believed to be spreading beyond the capital to other prefectures in the metropolitan area, including Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba. Recent data also shows large cities in other regions, including Osaka, Nagoya and Fukuoka prefectures, are also seeing rising infections.