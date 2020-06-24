Tokyo reports 55 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily total since May 5

Tokyo reported 55 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the highest figure since May 5 and a jump from the 31 reported on Tuesday, the metropolitan government said.
The increase amplifies concern that a new wave of infections may be underway in the capital after various restrictions were recently lifted.
Wednesday’s figure brings the total number of infections in the capital to 5,895.
Some reports said infection clusters are taking place in company offices, not only in nightlife districts.
Last week, Tokyo entirely lifted business closure requests, while the government on Friday lifted its final advisory on inter-prefectural travel.
Given the development, major sightseeing spots across the country saw increases in the number of visitors over the weekend.
