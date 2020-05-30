Tokyo reports 14 COVID-19 infections, breaking four-day uptrend

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 14 coronavirus infections on Saturday, bringing the total in the capital to 5,231.

Although Saturday’s figure halted a four-day streak of climbing COVID-19 infections that began on Tuesday — the day after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifted the state of emergency nationwide — the daily infection rate in the capital has been in double digits since Tuesday.

Daily infections once fell to as low as two on May 23, the lowest since the government initially declared a state of emergency on April 7 for Tokyo and six other prefectures.

Another spot for concern has been Fukuoka Prefecture, where clusters are apparently developing in Kitakyushu. On Friday, the city reported a local record of 26 daily infections.

Of the 26 cases, 19 were linked to a hospital and a nursing home.