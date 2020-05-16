Tokyo's daily COVID-19 tally stays low with just 14 confirmed cases Saturday

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 14 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, marking two straight weeks where the figure has remained below 100, metropolitan government officials said.

Saturday’s figure brings the total number of cases in the capital to 5,050, according to metropolitan government data.

On Thursday, the government lifted a state of emergency for 39 prefectures but kept it in place for Tokyo and seven other prefectures where the infection risk is still considered high.

On Friday, Tokyo reported nine cases, its first day with single-digit cases since March.