Tokyo reports 28 new COVID-19 cases, with daily total below 40 for week

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 28 new cases of coronavirus infections Tuesday, Fuji News Network reported, marking a seventh straight day of single-day tally below 40.

The daily figure, which was up from 15 new cases reported a day earlier, remained below 100 for the 10th day, pointing to signs that the pandemic may be coming under control in the capital helped by the nationwide state of emergency.

The central government is set to decide Thursday on whether to lift the state of emergency for some of the 47 prefectures, but Tokyo, which accounts for more than a quarter of total infections in Japan, and several other prefectures will likely remain areas requiring special caution.

But more than 90 percent of hospital beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients in Tokyo have already been used, the health ministry data have shown, underscoring the need for heightened vigilance in the nation’s capital.

Tuesday’s figure brought the total number of cases in the capital to 4,911, with 189 deaths. Nationwide, the number of new infections totaled 43 cases on Monday, bringing the overall tally in Japan, including cruise-ship related cases, to 16,655, with 670 deaths, according to Kyodo News.