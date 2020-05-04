National

Tokyo reports 87 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, reports say

STAFF REPORT

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 87 new coronavirus cases on Monday, public broadcaster NHK and other media reported.

That compared with 91 cases on Sunday, and down from at least 160 cases confirmed Friday and Saturday. The daily tally in the nation’s capital has stayed below a record 201 cases reported on April 1. The cumulative number of cases in Tokyo rose to 4,655, according to the metropolitan government data.

Nationwide, the number of cases including cruise ship-related cases, totaled nearly 15,800, with at least 554 fatalities so far.

As of Sunday, the cumulative number of deaths in Tokyo was 145.

