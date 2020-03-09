Nine years on: Fukushima nuclear plant lawsuits await high court rulings

High courts in Japan are hearing a series of damage lawsuits filed by evacuees from the country’s unprecedented nuclear accident that occurred in Fukushima Prefecture nine years ago.

The focal point is how the courts will assess the liability of the government, which has been flatly denying its responsibility over the accident at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant.

The plant suffered a triple reactor meltdown after being hit by a massive earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011, forcing many residents to evacuate.

So far, six of 10 district courts found the government responsible for the nuclear accident, while the other four did not recognize government liability.

The key issues are whether the government was able to predict the huge tsunami and was able to avert the catastrophe by taking preventive measures.

The plaintiffs claim that the government could have prevented the accident if it had urged Tepco to take measures by exercising its regulatory power, based on its long-term earthquake prediction issued in 2002.

All of the 10 district courts recognized Tepco’s responsibility to pay damages to the plaintiffs based on a law obliging a plant operator to pay damages over a nuclear accident, regardless of whether it was negligent or not.

Maebashi and five other district courts found that the long-term earthquake assessment was reliable, saying it was a reasonable prediction that should have been taken into account when considering tsunami countermeasures.

The courts thus recognized the government’s responsibility, finding that it acted illegally by neglecting to order Tepco to take preventive measures, such as relocating power sources to a higher location at the plant.

By contrast, two separate rulings issued by Chiba District Court denied the government’s responsibility, saying the nuclear accident could not have been avoided even if preventive measures had been taken.

Still, all district court rulings found that the government was able to foresee a huge tsunami that would hit the plant.

“Based on the premise that a nuclear plant should be protected at any cost, the government should exercise its regulatory power soon after it predicts a tsunami,” said Izutaro Managi, a lawyer for a lawsuit filed with Fukushima District Court.

The Fukushima case involves some 3,800 plaintiffs, the largest number among suits filed against Tepco and the government over the nuclear accident.

The first high court ruling is expected to come out later this year.

“If high courts issue rulings in succession recognizing state responsibility over the nuclear accident, the Japanese government as a perpetrator should act to address damage from the accident,” Managi said.

Specifically, he called on the government to review its compensation guidelines that call for, among others, monthly payments of ¥100,000 to each resident in evacuation zones.