Cathay Pacific to temporarily suspend Japan flights from Monday amid coronavirus restrictions

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. will suspend flights to and from Japan for three weeks after the Japanese government tightened quarantine rules on people arriving from Hong Kong.

Flights to and from Hong Kong and four Japanese airports and cities — Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, Fukuoka, Nagoya and Sapporo — will stop from Monday until March 28. Flights will be halted for Narita Airport and Osaka’s Kansai Airport from March 13, the carrier said in a statement late Saturday.

Japan last week said travelers from China, including Hong Kong and Macau, as well as South Korea will be requested to be quarantined for 14 days. It also suspended visa exemptions for Hong Kong, Macau and South Korea.

Cathay, one of the most high-profile corporate casualties of monthslong pro-democracy protests in its home base of Hong Kong, is scheduled to report its 2019 full-year earnings Wednesday. It warned last month that its first-half financial results for 2020 will be “significantly down” from a year earlier.