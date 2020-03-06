Japan's Seven & I drops plan to buy U.S. convenience store chain

Major Japanese retailer Seven & I Holdings Co. has dropped its plan to acquire U.S. convenience store chain Speedway LLC, informed sources said Thursday.

The price for the acquisition, said to be around ¥2.5 trillion, was “too high,” a Seven & I official said.

The failure will apparently force Seven & I to review its overseas operations, a growth engine for the company.

Speedway was supposed to play an important role in strengthening Seven & I’s North American business, an analyst said.

But the price tag of ¥2.5 trillion is equivalent to nearly half of annual sales from Seven & I’s convenience store operations in Japan.

The acquisition would “weaken Seven & I’s finances,” another analyst said.

Seven & I has a goal of operating 20,000 convenience stores in the United States.

It had some 9,000 stores there as of November last year after an acquisition of about 1,000 stores from Sunoco LP in 2018.

The company hoped to increase the number to around 13,000 by adding some 4,000 stores through the acquisition of Speedway, a unit of U.S. refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp.