Japan to ban entry by foreign nationals who have visited South Korea's Daegu and neighboring region

Japan plans to ban entry by foreign nationals who have visited the South Korean city of Daegu and neighboring county of Cheongdo in North Gyeongsang province, the center of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, government sources said Wednesday.

The plan came a day after the Foreign Ministry raised its travel alert for the city and the county in southeastern South Korea, asking Japanese to refrain from making nonessential trips to the area.

South Korea now has the single largest number of cases outside China, as it reported 144 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the nation’s total infections to 977, having surpassed Japan in terms of the number of cases even when including the hundreds found among passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama.

South Korea’s death toll from the COVID-19 outbreak has increased by two from the day before to 10.