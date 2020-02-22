Japan's financial and monetary authorities examine creation of digital currencies

The Ministry of Finance, the Financial Services Agency and the Bank of Japan have held meetings to promote research on digital currencies to be possibly issued by central banks, Jiji Press learned Friday.

Issues related to digital currencies from central banks are expected to be on the agenda at a meeting of finance ministers and central bank chiefs from the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies in Saudi Arabia on Saturday and Sunday. China is preparing to issue a digital currency.

Japan’s financial and monetary authorities are ready to step up cooperation over digital currencies in light of rapidly advancing financial technologies combined with information technologies.

The MOF, the FSA and the BOJ have held several meetings to discuss the economic impacts of digital currencies and to advance research and analysis on technological aspects, sources said.

They said the most recent meeting took place last month, bringing together Yoshiki Takeuchi, vice minister of finance for international affairs; Ryozo Himino, FSA vice minister for international affairs; and Shinichi Uchida, BOJ executive director for international affairs.

The three are believed to have discussed digital currencies’ impacts on the current dollar-centered global currency system, among other issues.

Last month, the BOJ, the European Central Bank, the Bank of England, the central banks of Canada, Sweden and Switzerland, and the Bank for International Settlements announced plans to carry out a joint study on digital currencies.

While digital currencies are expected to help lower costs related to cross-border financial transactions, such as remittances and settlements, there are concerns that they may create opportunities for money laundering and other financial crimes.

The BOJ has not begun a concrete study on issues related to creating digital currencies, but BOJ Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda has said, “We are advancing research and study from the technical and legal perspectives so that we will be able to move in an appropriate way when there is a growing need.”

Last summer, the government and the BOJ set up a liaison council on the Libra, a cryptocurrency planned by the U.S. social media giant Facebook.

They now see a need to advance research on central bank digital currencies in view of related recent developments abroad, according to the sources.