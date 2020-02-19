Indonesia eases import limits on processed foods from Japan imposed after Fukushima nuclear disaster

Indonesia has eased its import restrictions on processed foods made in Japan that were imposed after the nuclear accident in Fukushima Prefecture in March 2011, the agriculture ministry said Tuesday.

With the measure, taken as of Jan. 27, Indonesia now accepts processed foods from 40 Japanese prefectures, including Fukushima, without radiation inspection certificates.

Such certificates are still required for processed foods from the remaining prefectures — Miyagi, Yamagata, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Niigata, Yamanashi and Nagano.

Radiation inspection certificates are still required for meat and vegetables from all prefectures, due to concern over effects from the triple meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant.