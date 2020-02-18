Honda Motor will take over vehicle development functions from its Honda R&D unit and absorb another unit involved in the development of machine tools. | REUTERS

Honda to reorganize development operations in bid to increase efficiency

Honda Motor Co. said Tuesday it will reorganize its vehicle development operations on April 1 in a bid to boost efficiency.

The automaker will take over vehicle development functions from its Honda R&D Co. unit and absorb another unit engaged in development of machine tools and others.

The move is part of Honda’s efforts to streamline operations related to each process, from planning to sales.

In April last year, the company consolidated motorcycle development operations.

The company also said it has established Honda Mobility Solutions Co., a new company in charge of planning and operation of cutting-edge businesses such as those related to autonomous driving and robotics.

