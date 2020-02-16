Singer Noriyuki Makihara admits to restarting drug use after 1999 conviction

Singer-songwriter Noriyuki Makihara, who has been arrested on suspicion of illegal drug possession, has confessed he began using drugs again sometime after his 1999 conviction for a similar case, it was learned Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police Department has not disclosed whether Makihara, 50, has admitted to allegations of possessing stimulants and psychoactive substances.

Investigative sources, however, say Makihara has generally admitted to the allegations.

The department will also continue to look into whether he used the illicit drugs.

Makihara was arrested by the Tokyo police Thursday for allegedly possessing a stimulant and a liquid containing isobutyl nitrite, which is known as Rush, a drug distributed by the U.S. company Pac West Distributing, in spring 2018 at the condominium where was living at the time.

In August 1999, Makihara was arrested on suspicion of stimulant possession. During his trial, Makihara promised not to use any illegal drugs again. In December that year, he was given an 18-month sentence suspended for three years.

According to the sources, Makihara started using illegal drugs again some time after the ruling. He has said he can’t remember when he fell back into the habit again, the sources said.

Makihara had been living at the condominium with the former head of his management office when police found the drugs in 2018.

The other man was arrested in March 2018 for allegedly violating the stimulants control law. The police suspect Makihara used the drugs with him.