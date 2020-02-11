Nissan to become first Japanese carmaker to halt domestic plant operations over coronavirus outbreak

Nissan Motor Co. plans to halt operations at a plant in southwestern Japan for two days this month due to disruptions in parts supply from China amid the new coronavirus outbreak, sources have said, becoming the first Japanese automaker to halt domestic plant operations over the crisis.

A plant in Kanda, Fukuoka Prefecture, run by a Nissan unit, will be idled on Friday and Feb. 17, the sources said Monday.

The company is also planning to extend the suspension of plants in China. Plants in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, and Dalian, Liaoning province, previously set for reopening as early as Monday, will now remain shut until at least Sunday.

Plants in Xiangyang, Hubei province, and Zhengzhou, Henan province, which are closer to the city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, will remain closed for a longer period. Nissan had planned to restart the operations of the plant in Hubei, whose capital is Wuhan, as early as Friday.

Four Toyota Motor Corp. plants in China will also remain idled until at least Sunday.

Japanese automakers face uncertainty over parts supplies and the availability of workers for plants in China as the country is struggling to contain the spread of the virus.