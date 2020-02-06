For the first time in 9 years, Osaka is no longer Japan's top bag-snatching prefecture

The number of bag-snatching cases in Osaka Prefecture recognized by police in 2019 fell by 146 from the previous year to 254, police sources said Thursday.

As the provisional total was fewer than the 259 cases recorded in Tokyo, it marks the first time Osaka was no longer the top bag-snatching prefecture in the country in nine years, according to the sources at the Osaka Prefectural Police.

With the exception of 2010, Osaka had the largest number of snatch-and-grab cases among the country’s 47 prefectures every year since 1976.

After reaching a peak of 10,973 cases in 2000, the number of bag-snatching cases within Osaka started to fall, with the total in 2019 coming to only 2.3 percent of that of the peak year.

The Osaka police believe that the decline stemmed from the growing presence of security cameras, arrests of repeat offenders and heightened awareness. Bag-snatching was excluded this year from the prefectural police’s list of crimes subject to intensive crackdown efforts.

The number of bag-snatching cases detected by the police in the city of Sakai in Osaka last year stood at six, down drastically from 47 in 2017. Over the two years through March 2019, the number of security cameras installed in the city rose by some 400 to 2,035.

“While there is no doubt that security cameras have played a role (in preventing bag-snatching), the result was due to comprehensive measures, including anti-crime patrols by communities,” an official at the Sakai Municipal Government said.

Noting that women and elderly were prone to becoming victims of bag-snatching, Kiyoji Ikeda, deputy head of the Osaka police’s crime prevention strategy headquarters, said, “We aim to continue clamping down (on such crimes) stringently.”