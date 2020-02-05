Japan has no intention to seek the postponement of Chinese President Xi's visit: Suga

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday that Japan does not plan to call for the postponing of a state visit to Japan by Chinese President Xi Jinping expected for early April.

“At this moment, we intend to steadily advance preparations to realize a Japan visit (by Xi) as planned,” Suga said at a news conference. “We do not expect that a postponement will be sought from the Japanese side.”

The top government spokesman made the remarks in response to concerns that the widespread outbreak of pneumonia caused by the new strain of coronavirus that originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan may affect the planned presidential visit to Japan.

Suga also refuted a media report that the Japanese and Chinese governments have postponed a related preparatory meeting in order to deal with the coronavirus crisis, saying, “there are no cases of postponements, with no specific date set for such a meeting.”

At a news conference Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying thanked Japan for aid it has provided to help stop the coronavirus outbreak.

Hua in her remarks noted specific examples of aid, such as the Japanese government and businesses sending face masks and protective gear. She also praised Japanese gestures meant to encourage the people of China, including stores putting up signs reading “Wuhan Jiayou,” which is Chinese for “Hang in there, Wuhan.”

The comments are thought to be efforts by Beijing to soften up public sentiment toward Japan in the run-up to Xi’s planned state visit and curb the United States’ hardline measures against China in its coronavirus prevention policies.