Marubeni to launch Japan's first large-scale offshore wind power business

Marubeni Corp. is gearing up to launch what it says will be Japan’s first large-scale offshore wind power generation business.

Tokyo-based Akita Offshore Wind Corp., an equity-method affiliate of the trading house, will set up 33 wind power generators at port facilities in the cities of Akita and Noshiro in Akita Prefecture. Marubeni hopes to start operating them by the end of 2022.

The power generators will have a total output of 140,000 kilowatts, enough to serve the needs of around 47,000 households using an average of 3 kW.

Marubeni plans to sell electricity generated by the project to Tohoku Electric Power Co. for 20 years.

The project’s operating expenses will total some ¥100 billion, with the main financing coming from MUFG Bank, Mizuho Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., according to a Marubeni announcement on Monday.

The Akita Prefectural Government chose Marubeni to lead the project in 2015.

The trading house has an equity stake of some 40 percent in Akita Offshore Wind, which was established in 2016. Obayashi Corp., Kansai Electric Power Co. and Chubu Electric Power Co. also have stakes.

Most wind power generation projects in Japan have so far been conducted on a trial basis or on a small scale.