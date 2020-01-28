Panel upholds decision not to indict ex-Nissan chief Hiroto Saikawa

A prosecution inquest panel has upheld a decision not to indict former Nissan Motor Co. chief Hiroto Saikawa over a case of financial misconduct allegedly involving ex-Chairman Carlos Ghosn, informed sources said.

A man in Tokyo had asked the panel of ordinary citizens to review the decision by public prosecutors not to indict Saikawa, 66, former president and chief executive officer of the Yokohama-based automaker.

Ghosn has been charged with hiding some ¥9.1 billion of his pay in Nissan’s financial statements between fiscal 2010 and fiscal 2017.

The statements for fiscal 2016 and 2017 were filed under Saikawa’s name. But prosecutors decided not to indict him, citing a lack of evidence of his involvement in the case.

The inquest panel ruled that it cannot recognize that Saikawa knew about Ghosn’s allegedly hidden remuneration and said it cannot find a reason to declare that the prosecutors’ decision was inappropriate.