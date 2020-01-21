Four NTT group companies and two others to set up Japanese esports firm

Six Japanese companies, including four under the wing of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., will establish an esports joint venture on Jan. 31, the firms said Tuesday.

The six are NTT East Corp., NTT West Corp., NTT Advertising Inc., NTT Urban Solutions Inc., satellite television company Sky Perfect JSAT Corp. and amusement facility operator Taito Corp.

Capitalized at ¥300 million, the new firm, NTTe-Sports, will be based in Tokyo and provide high-speed, large-capacity communication environments necessary for esports events, including local versions of 5G ultrahigh-speed wireless communications networks.

It will also operate esports facilities and distribute video content.

NTTe-Sports is scheduled to open an esports facility featuring cutting-edge technologies at Akihabara UDX, a large complex in the Tokyo pop culture hub, in July or later.

NTT East Senior Executive Vice President Naoki Shibutani will concurrently serve as president of the joint company.