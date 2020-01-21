Business

Four NTT group companies and two others to set up Japanese esports firm

JIJI

Six Japanese companies, including four under the wing of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., will establish an esports joint venture on Jan. 31, the firms said Tuesday.

The six are NTT East Corp., NTT West Corp., NTT Advertising Inc., NTT Urban Solutions Inc., satellite television company Sky Perfect JSAT Corp. and amusement facility operator Taito Corp.

Capitalized at ¥300 million, the new firm, NTTe-Sports, will be based in Tokyo and provide high-speed, large-capacity communication environments necessary for esports events, including local versions of 5G ultrahigh-speed wireless communications networks.

It will also operate esports facilities and distribute video content.

NTTe-Sports is scheduled to open an esports facility featuring cutting-edge technologies at Akihabara UDX, a large complex in the Tokyo pop culture hub, in July or later.

NTT East Senior Executive Vice President Naoki Shibutani will concurrently serve as president of the joint company.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A 5G sign is pictured at NTT Docomo booth at Tokyo Game Show 2019 in Chiba last September.
Japan considering fee system for 5G networks to subsidize launch of services in rural areas
The communications ministry is considering introducing a system to charge internet users a fee so that fiber-optic infrastructure for 5G wireless networks can be constructed and maintained acros...
Convenience stores sales on a same-store basis increased for the second straight year in 2019 to ¥10.34 trillion, topping ¥10 trillion for the first time since comparable information became available in 2005.
Convenience store sales in Japan rose to record in 2019 on government steps to offset impact of t...
Convenience store sales rose 0.4 percent to a record level last year as the government's measures to spur consumer spending helped offset the impact of the consumption tax hike. Sales on ...
A robot produced by Toshiba Machine Co. is displayed at the International Robot Exhibition in Tokyo. A fund backed by activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami is launching a takeover bid for Toshiba Machine.
Yoshiaki Murakami fund launches ¥25.9 billion hostile bid for Toshiba Machine
A fund backed by Japan's most prominent activist investor said Tuesday it is launching a takeover bid of up to ¥25.9 billion for Toshiba Machine Co., even though the former Toshiba Corp. unit has t...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

, ,