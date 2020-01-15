National

Shinjiro Koizumi to do what most Japanese men don't: take paternity leave

Kyodo

Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Wednesday he will take paternity leave after his first child is born later this month, a rare move in a country where most men do not take the time off.

The 38-year-old son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi plans to introduce telework and short working hours so he can take about two weeks off during the first three months after his child is born, according to sources close to the matter.

Koizumi — seen as a potential future prime minister according to some opinion polls — first mentioned his plan to take the leave shortly after he announced his marriage to TV personality Christel Takigawa in August.

But after being appointed a minister in September, Koizumi appeared to have backed down on the plan, indicating he would prioritize work and saying he could not take the leave when officials at his ministry face hurdles in taking the same leave.

Japan does not have a rule on child care leave for Diet members, although some male governors have taken paternity leave in the past.

Government data shows the rate of men taking child care leave in Japan stood at 6.16 percent in fiscal 2018, far less than the 82.2 percent for women. The government hopes to raise the rate among men to 13 percent in the public and private sectors this year.

Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi speaks of his intention to take paternity leave in a meeting at the ministry Wednesday. | KYODO

