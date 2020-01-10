National / Politics

Japanese delegation of 1,000 people to visit South Korea

JIJI

Japan will send a delegation of about 1,000 people to South Korea later this year, Toshihiro Nikai, secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said Thursday.

He unveiled the plans during talks in Tokyo with Kang Chang-il, head of a group of South Korean lawmakers promoting ties with Japan, according to a member of the group’s Japanese counterpart who was present at the meeting.

Nikai said he will lead the delegation, which will visit South Korea sometime after the end of the upcoming session of the Diet. The session is set to start Jan. 20 and end June 17.

The Japanese and South Korean lawmakers agreed to work on improving bilateral relations, which have been strained over history and trade.

No in-depth discussions took place between them over South Korean wartime laborers, the most contentious of the issues that the two countries face.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a New Year's speech in Beijing on Dec. 31 last year.
Planned Japan-China political document to be unveiled during Xi Jinping's state visit
Japan and China have decided to craft a major political document that will lay the foundation for the two countries' future relations and are likely to unveil it when Chinese President Xi Jinpin...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to reporters in Tokyo on Wednesday.
Abe to visit Middle East as planned after U.S.-Iran tensions ease
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit the Middle East from Saturday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Friday, as the United States has backed away from threats of further military action ...
Lower House member Taro Kono (front) enters the Prime Minister's Office on Sept. 11 last year before being appointed as defense minister. Kono and his Iranian counterpart Amir Hatami held a teleconference Thursday.
Japan backs restrained U.S. response to Iranian missile strikes: Abe
Defense Minister Taro Kono spoke by phone with his Iranian counterpart Amir Hatami to explain Tokyo's plan to dispatch a destroyer and two patrol airplanes to the Middle East, the Japanese Defense ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Toshihiro Nikai | KYODO

, , ,