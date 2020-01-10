Japanese delegation of 1,000 people to visit South Korea

Japan will send a delegation of about 1,000 people to South Korea later this year, Toshihiro Nikai, secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said Thursday.

He unveiled the plans during talks in Tokyo with Kang Chang-il, head of a group of South Korean lawmakers promoting ties with Japan, according to a member of the group’s Japanese counterpart who was present at the meeting.

Nikai said he will lead the delegation, which will visit South Korea sometime after the end of the upcoming session of the Diet. The session is set to start Jan. 20 and end June 17.

The Japanese and South Korean lawmakers agreed to work on improving bilateral relations, which have been strained over history and trade.

No in-depth discussions took place between them over South Korean wartime laborers, the most contentious of the issues that the two countries face.