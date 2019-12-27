An archaeologist works cleaning the stucco of the Temple of the U, located in the archaelogy area of Kuluba, in Tizimin, Yucatan state, Mexico, in this photo released Tuesday. | NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ANTHROPOLOGY AND HISTORY / HANDOUT / VIA REUTERS

World / Science & Health

Archaeologists find 1,000-year-old Mayan palace in eastern Mexico

Reuters

MEXICO CITY – Archaeologists have discovered a large palace likely used by the Mayan elite more than 1,000 years ago in the ancient city of Kuluba, near the modern day tourist hot spot of Cancun in eastern Mexico, Mexican anthropology officials said.

The remains of the six-meter-high building, 55 meters (180 feet) long and 15 meters wide, suggest the palace was inhabited for two long periods between 600-1050 A.D., the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) said in a statement.

The Mayan civilization reached its peak between 250 and 900 A.D., when it ruled large swaths of what is now southern Mexico, Guatemala, Belize and Honduras.

The palace was discovered in the east of the Kuluba archaeological zone, a key pre-Hispanic site in Mexico’s Yucatan state.

“This work is the beginning, we’ve barely began uncovering one of the most voluminous structures on the site,” archaeologist Alfredo Barrera said in a video shared by INAH.

Kuluba had important ties with the Maya cities of Ek’ Balam and more crucially, Chichen Itza, falling under its influence and becoming part of its network of trade and territory.

Along with the palace, Mexican experts are exploring four other structures in the area known as “Group C” in Kuluba’s central square, including an altar, remnants of two residential buildings and a round structure believed to be an oven.

Conservationists are exploring reforesting parts of Kuluba to protect the historical site from wind and sun damage, INAH said.

The site should be opened to the public in the medium term, the institute added.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Photos, articles and letters are laid out on display before a ceremony honoring Tessa Majors on Saturday at St. Anne's Belfield School in Charlottesville, Virginia. Relatives and friends of the 18-year-old Barnard student who was killed in New York City on Dec. 11 will come together in her hometown to honor and remember her life.
NYC police collar teen suspected of killing of Barnard freshman, release him to custody of lawyers
A 14-year-old boy suspected of fatally stabbing a Barnard College freshman was released from police custody on Thursday, mere hours after New York City police said he had been located following ...
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a meeting of his ruling AK Party in Ankara Thursday.
Turkey to send troops to Libya at Tripoli's request: Erdogan
Turkey will send troops to Libya at the request of Tripoli as soon as next month, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, putting the North African country's conflict at the center of wide...
Police escort a caravan of funeral vehicles transporting the bodies of Mexican police officers killed in an apparent cartel ambush, in Morelia, Mexico, in October.
After Cabinet opposed Trump plan to brand Mexican drug cartels as terror groups, he forged ahead
In the weeks before U.S. President Donald Trump's declaration this month that he would forge ahead with designating Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, Cabinet members and top ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

An archaeologist works cleaning the stucco of the Temple of the U, located in the archaelogy area of Kuluba, in Tizimin, Yucatan state, Mexico, in this photo released Tuesday. | NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ANTHROPOLOGY AND HISTORY / HANDOUT / VIA REUTERS A general view shows the stucco of the Temple of the U, located in the archaelogy area of Kuluba, in Tizimin, Yucatan state, Mexico, in this photograph released Tuesday. | NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ANTHROPOLOGY AND HISTORY / HANDOUT / VIA REUTERS

, , , ,