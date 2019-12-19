Japan's government to discuss ways to promote freelance work

A panel chaired by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday that the government would discuss ways of promoting freelance work to create more options for people to work without being tied to an organization.

Specifically, the government will work on creating an environment in which freelancers will be able to work at ease, officials said.

The government aims to include detailed measures in an update to its growth strategies due out next summer, they said.

A report drawn up by the panel said that a type of employment in which people take on short-term work via the internet has been on the rise over the past few years.

Job satisfaction is higher among self-employed people and freelancers than corporate employees, the report said, suggesting that ways be found to free people who feel trapped within their organizations.

At a news conference, Yasutoshi Nishimura, economic and fiscal policy minister, stressed the importance of providing sufficient protections for freelancers via labor policy. The government will shortly conduct a survey to look into the current situation, he said.

The panel also confirmed the government’s plan to reach a conclusion by the end of March 2020 on whether to create a driver’s license only for vehicles with driver assistance systems. Discussions on such a license are underway in response to a series of serious traffic accidents caused by elderly drivers.

In a related move, the panel said the government will shortly announce technical guidelines on equipment that automatically limits a vehicle’s speed depending on the speed limit of each road.

Regarding an initiative to promote corporate investment in startups, the panel said that the government will draw up guidelines to protect startups from entering disadvantageous contracts with large companies.