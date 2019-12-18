Business / Corporate

Mitsubishi Heavy and Hitachi to settle dispute over South Africa project

JIJI

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. and Hitachi Ltd. are expected to settle their dispute over losses related to a thermal power generation project in South Africa, sources have said.

Mitsubishi Heavy initially demanded some ¥770 billion in payments from Hitachi, but the two sides are now in talks on reducing the amount to ¥500 billion, the sources said.

In 2014, the two Japanese companies merged their thermal power generation businesses and set up Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd., a joint venture owned 65 percent by Mitsubishi Heavy and the remainder by Hitachi.

In July 2017, Mitsubishi Heavy filed for arbitration with the Japan Commercial Arbitration Association, demanding Hitachi’s payments to cover losses from the South African project for which Hitachi signed a contract before the merger.

The proposed settlement includes a handover of a certain stake in the joint venture from Hitachi to Mitsubishi Heavy, the sources said.

RELATED STORIES

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Asahi Breweries Ltd. says it will switch to disclosing the value of its sales from January, instead of the volume of its sales.
Asahi Breweries to stop disclosing sales volume data amid strengthening competition for top spot
Asahi Breweries Ltd. says it will stop releasing sales volume data for its beer and quasi-beer products this month, switching in January to the disclosure of the value of sales. The major...
The government plans to ease its rules on who can receive subsidies when moving to places outside the Tokyo area for work. The measure is aimed at easing the high concentration of people in Tokyo.
Japan to ease rules on subsidies for workers relocating outside Tokyo area
The government plans to ease its requirements for providing subsidies to people who move to places outside the Tokyo area in order to take new jobs, according to sources with knowledge of the matte...
A burned car and a gas station near Pulga, east of Paradise, California, on Nov. 11, 2018, following the Camp Fire
California's Pacific Gas and Electric to pay $1.7 billion over wildfires
A California energy supplier has reached a nearly $1.7 billion settlement with regulators for its role in causing devastating wildfires in 2017 and 2018 that killed more than 100 people in total. ...

, , ,