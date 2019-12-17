Tamara Ecclestone | AFP-JIJI

World / Crime & Legal

Burglars nab jewelry worth $64 million from British model Tamara Ecclestone

Reuters

LONDON – Tamara Ecclestone, the daughter of former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone, has had an estimated £50 million ($64 million) worth of jewelry stolen in an audacious raid from her west London home.

A spokesman said the 35-year-old had been left “angry and shaken” after the burglars apparently evaded both the 24-hour security teams that patrol the street known as “Billionaire Row” and Ecclestone’s own internal security officers.

The daughter of Formula One’s former commercial supremo lives on Kensington Palace Gardens, amongst the residences of the French and Russian ambassadors and close to the Kensington Palace home of Prince William and his wife Kate.

Police said a number of items of jewelry were stolen from a property in West London on Friday night and the suspects had fled the house by the time officers and a dog unit arrived.

The building’s security team had reported seeing three males inside the property.

“A fast-paced investigation is underway to locate the suspects and missing items,” said Detective Sergeant Matthew Pountney.

The Sun newspaper reported that Ecclestone, a model and celebrity in Britain, had just left the country for her Christmas holidays when the burglars entered the property via the garden and smashed open safes hidden in her bedroom.

Ecclestone’s Instagram feed showed her young daughter boarding a private plane Friday, with a message saying “Pretty excited the holidays are here.”

“I can sadly confirm there has been a home invasion at the Ecclestone-Rutland family home,” a spokesman said, referring to her husband Jay Rutland. “Tamara and family are well but obviously angry and shaken by the incident.”

The average property price for the street stands at £36.5 million, according to online portal Zoopla.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Cuba's First Secretary of the Communist Party and former President Raul Castro talks with Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro during the XVII Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America summit in Havana on Saturday.
Cuba-U.S. relations backslide five years after landmark thaw
Five years ago this week, Washington and Havana surprised the world when they agreed to reopen diplomatic ties severed in 1961, but relations have since slid downhill as if on a fresh layer of C...
Two men were sentenced Monday to probation and community service for trying to hack the IRS to obtain U.S. President Donald Trump's tax returns.
Two men get probation for trying to access Trump's tax returns
Two men were sentenced Monday to probation and community service for trying to hack the IRS to obtain U.S. President Donald Trump's tax returns. Andrew Harris, 23, of Philadelphia, and Justin Hi...
Larry, the 10 Downing Street cat, waits to be let in at the door of 10 Downing Street in central London on Monday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed Saturday to repay the trust of former opposition voters who gave his Conservatives a mandate to take Britain out of the European Union next month.
U.K.'s Johnson talks with Trump and toasts new Conservative ranks
Britain's new political landscape began to take shape Monday as triumphant Prime Minister Boris Johnson talked trade with President Donald Trump and readied a pep talk for his new Conservative P...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Tamara Ecclestone | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,