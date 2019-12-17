Japanese securities firm SMBC Nikko to offer option of three-day workweek

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. is planning to introduce in fiscal 2020 a system to allow employees to work three or four days a week, its president, Yoshihiko Shimizu, has said.

The measure is intended to support workers who need to take care of their parents or other family members, including young children, according to Shimizu. “I hope the system will prevent such employees from leaving the company, and I want them to utilize their valuable care experiences in serving elderly customers,” he said in a recent interview. Such a move is rare among major Japanese securities companies.

SMBC Nikko, a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., will also allow employees to work another job on the side and take leave for up to three years, mainly for continuing education, as it promotes flexible work styles and helps with career development.

Employees eligible for the three-day workweek program will be those age 40 or over, excluding those in managerial posts, with their pay set to be reduced by 40 percent, according to the company. The four-day workweek system will be available to employees aged 30 or over, whose salary will be cut by 20 percent.

“It’s necessary to give employees (with caring needs) sufficient leave on weekdays for, for example, taking their aged parents living far away to hospitals,” Shimizu said, citing his own caring experience.

The securities company also plans to increase the number of employees serving elderly customers to some 200 by the end of March 2021 from the current 35.

SMBC Nikko “will provide a sense of relief” to elderly customers and their relatives, Shimizu said.

The company specifically plans to launch within fiscal 2020 services to regularly report the health conditions of elderly customers to their family members living separately and allow relatives of elderly customers to check the status of the clients’ trading with financial institutions.

On overseas operations, Shimizu said SMBC Nikko will set up a representative office in Beijing soon and a business base for affluent customers in Singapore in summer 2020.

“We’ll double our recurring profit (from overseas operations) to ¥20 billion” by fiscal 2022 also by expanding our stock and bond underwriting business in the United States, Shimizu said.