Honda to release Japan's first domestic 'level three' autonomous car

Honda Motor Co. will be the first automaker in Japan to release a domestically produced car with “level three” autonomy, sources have said.

Level three autonomous driving technologies will be mounted on Honda’s new Legend luxury sedan, set to be launched as early as summer 2020, the sources said.

With the level three technologies, drivers will be able to leave operation of their car to the vehicle itself during traffic congestion on expressways.

Next spring, Japan will enforce a revised road traffic law to permit the driving of level three autonomous vehicles on public roads.

With the technologies that Honda will mount on the Legend, drivers will not need to operate the accelerator or the wheel during congestion on expressways.

Drivers will be able to watch television or use smartphones during that time, and are expected to feel less fatigue from driving.

Drivers will also be warned before the return to manual driving from the autonomous mode as soon as the congestion ends or if an emergency happens.

The new Legend is expected to be priced at some ¥10 million.

BMW AG and Nissan Motor Co. have already released vehicles in Japan that feature level two autonomy. That technology allows drivers to take their hands off the wheel on expressways but they are still required to keep their eyes on the road.

Toyota Motor Co. plans to supply its e-Palette vehicle, which features level four autonomy for use at the athletes’ village during the 2020 Summer Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo.

