Japan working closely with U.S., others to ensure security after latest North Korea missile claim

JIJI

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga stressed Monday that Japan is making its best efforts to ensure safety after North Korea said it conducted a “crucial test” of what is believed to be an intercontinental ballistic missile engine late last week.

“We are making absolutely sure that we can ensure our nation’s peace and security by putting all of our efforts into working closely with the United States and others to collect and analyze information as well as conduct monitoring,” Suga said at a news conference.

On the issue of the stalled U.S.-North Korea denuclearization talks, Suga said, “We are aware of the moves in North Korea, but we will refrain from making guesses about talks between the United States and North Korea.

