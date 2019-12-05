Migrants rest on board of NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea as they approach the Italian port of Taranto Nov. 26. | REUTERS

World / Social Issues

Italy places more migrants across Europe as Matteo Salvini focuses on economy

Reuters

ROME – Italy has increased relocation of migrants around Europe, official figures showed on Wednesday, reducing frictions around the issue and enabling far-right leader Matteo Salvini to steer his focus more onto the economy.

Interior Ministry data showed that 172 migrants who came onshore from the Mediterranean were sent elsewhere in the last three months, compared to just 90 in the January-August period.

Immigration has been one of Italy’s most contentious issues and fueled the rise of Salvini’s League party, which ruled in coalition with the 5-Star Movement from mid-2018 until August.

The new administration signed an agreement to distribute migrants saved from the Mediterranean around the European Union (EU) to ease pressure on southern states.

Salvini’s replacement as interior minister, Luciana Lamorgese, is a technocrat with no party affiliation, and has established better relations with European partners.

“European countries prefer the current government and interior minister to Salvini, who constantly accused them,” said Gianfranco Pasquino, an analyst from Bologna University.

During his time in office, Salvini sought to block Italy’s ports to charity migrant rescue ships. Those noisy standoffs are over, though the new government of the 5-Star and the center-left Democratic Party has not repealed his laws.

With EU countries offering to take 82 percent of migrants qualified for relocation, pressure on Italy has eased and Salvini has shifted his focus. Now he leads opposition to reform of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) which he says could jeopardize citizens’ savings with restructuring of Italy’s debt.

Polls show the League remains Italy’s most popular party.

“Salvini jumps on every issue the government has difficulties with, the ESM (reform) is perfect. He will wait for other occasions and will try to exploit them,” Pasquino added.

Italy’s immigration problems are, however, far from over.

Arrivals may have halved from last year to 10,960 so far in 2019, according to government data. But there are still 95,000 migrants in Italian centers and more than 1,000 people have died trying to cross the Mediterranean this year, the International Organization for Migration says.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
North America's bird shrinkage documented, with a crash and a splat
Since 1978, researchers have scooped up and measured tens of thousands of birds that died after crashing into buildings in Chicago during spring and fall migrations. Their work has documented what ...
Albany Bishop Edward Scharfenberger addresses the media after being appointed by the Vatican to serve as Apostolic Administrator for the Buffalo Diocese until a replacement bishop is chosen Wednesday in Buffalo New York. Bishop Richard Malone of Buffalo resigned Wednesday, forced to step aside amid mounting calls for his ouster from his staff, priests and public over his handling of allegations of clergy sexual misconduct.
Buffalo bishop resigns under fire for handling of alleged sexual misconduct
Bishop Richard Malone of Buffalo resigned Wednesday, forced to step aside amid mounting calls for his ouster from his staff, priests and public over his handling of allegations of clergy sexual mis...
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speak during their meeting in Lisbon Wednesday.
U.S. warship seizes suspected Iran missile parts set for Yemen
A Navy warship has seized a "significant cache" of suspected Iranian guided missile parts headed to rebels in Yemen, U.S. officials said Wednesday, marking the first time that such sophisticated...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Migrants rest on board of NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea as they approach the Italian port of Taranto Nov. 26. | REUTERS League party leader Matteo Salvini gestures during an anti-government demonstration in Rome Oct. 19. | REUTERS

, , , , , , , ,