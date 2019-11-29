Aisin Seiki Co. workers hold a meeting in casual attire using tablets at the company's headquarters in Kariya, Aichi Prefecture. | AISIN SEIKI CO. / VIA CHUNICHI SHIMBUN

Business / Corporate | Regional voices: Chubu

Toyota group member Aisin Seiki cuts low-priority meetings, reducing work hours as a result

Chunichi Shimbun

Aisin Seiki Co., a Toyota group auto parts maker based in Kariya, Aichi Prefecture, has set about conducting work-style reform, including abolishing dress codes and low-priority meetings to give its workers breathing room to come up with new ideas.

To get rid of meetings held just to share information, this year the firm started asking 300 of its employees to send an email to their colleagues at the beginning and end of the workday to report the day’s schedule.

To enhance communication within each division, they were also encouraged to include a sentence on their private lives.

“It doesn’t have to be much. But if they can share among their team members something to talk about, then it might strike up further conversation and make it easier for them to consult on issues related to work, too,” said Tomohisa Murase, the firm’s human resources director.

“I plan to leave the office on time today because I’m going to see a basketball match,” one worker wrote in a morning email. “I will be extra time conscious with my work.”

Based on the schedule in the emails, the total time spent on such tasks as internal meetings or creating documents is added up according to each worker or team to see what tasks are taking up their time.

Such email exchanges were conducted from April through August, while low-priority meetings were reduced and teleconferences were introduced to save workers moving from one place to another in the office. As a result, work time during the period was cut by 63 hours on average for workers and 105 hours for managers.

The firm’s moves are aimed at increasing workers’ job satisfaction to spark innovative thinking amid intensifying competition in the automotive industry, in such areas as autonomous driving and electric vehicles.

“We are no longer in the age of working long hours and continuing mass production,” said Aisin Seiki President Kiyotaka Ise. “If workers are fulfilled in their private lives, it will lead to new ideas and the strengthening of the company’s competitiveness.”

The firm also gave employees freedom in their clothing choices following the cool biz period in summer, when casual attire was allowed.

The office environment changed drastically, with more workers wearing jeans and casual shirts.

“We are not looking for people who take a one-size-fits-all approach,” Ise said. “It is the responsibility of each worker to think how he or she should look like depending on the situation.”

Aisin Seiki’s other work-style reform measures include simplifying internal application procedures by reducing the number of people who need to approve them, as well as introducing tablet computers to reduce the use of paper documents.

The firm conducted a questionnaire with all of its employees in October and plans to implement more measures to improve job satisfaction based on the results of the survey.

This section features topics and issues from the Chubu region covered by the Chunichi Shimbun. The original article was published on Nov. 22.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

In less than a month, expectations in Japan for a modest stimulus package with a face value of ¥5 trillion have ballooned to ¥20 trillion, that's despite the country having the developed world's largest public debt load.
Japan eyes big fiscal stimulus with little concern over debt
Japan looks set to re-embrace the power of public spending with one of its biggest ever stimulus packages. Slowing global growth, a higher sales tax and a string of natural disasters are giving ...
Trade minister Hiroshi Kajiyama speaks at a news conference in Tokyo on Friday.
Japan and South Korea trade officials to discuss export controls next month
Senior trade officials from Japan and South Korea will meet next month to discuss Tokyo's tightened controls on tech-related exports, trade minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said Friday. The director ge...
Image Not Available
Japan's output drop raises risk of steeper economic slide
Japanese industrial production fell more than expected in October, signaling the possibility of a steeper contraction in economic growth ahead and boosting the case for a bigger government stimulus...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Aisin Seiki Co. workers hold a meeting in casual attire using tablets at the company's headquarters in Kariya, Aichi Prefecture. | AISIN SEIKI CO. / VIA CHUNICHI SHIMBUN

,