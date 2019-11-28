Employees read a ransomware notice demanding payment in bitcoin on company computers infected by the 'Petya' software virus inside a retail store in Kyiv. | BLOOMBERG

National

Emotet computer virus spreading in Japan, warns official

JIJI

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Thursday that infections involving the Emotet computer virus are spreading in Japan.

The government has warned administrative bodies and companies engaged in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics of the danger posed by the virus, Suga told a news conference.

“We’ll raise public awareness as necessary to prevent it from spreading while continuing efforts to grasp a clear picture of the situation,” he also said.

Emotet is attached to spoof emails purporting to be from actual people or organizations. Email text, passwords and other information are stolen after contact with the virus.

Based on the stolen information, new fake emails are sent out. Many Emotet infections have been reported in Western countries.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Tokyo is considering creating funds that will focus providing support to private hospitals in reducing the number of beds to stem a rise in medical costs.
Japan eyes new funds to help hospitals reduce number of beds to stem rise in medical costs
The finance and health ministries are considering to create funds that will focus on supporting private hospitals in reducing the number of beds to stem a rise in medical costs, it was learned T...
Defense Minister Taro Kono (left) and his Chinese counterpart Gen. Wei Fenghe
Japan arranging for defense chief Taro Kono to visit China in mid-December
The government is making arrangements for a mid-December visit to China by Defense Minister Taro Kono to meet with his Chinese counterpart Gen. Wei Fenghe, Japanese government sources said Thurs...
An example of a new driver's license with the maiden name printed in parentheses.
Japan to allow printing of maiden name on driver's license
Japan's National Police Agency said Thursday it will allow people to print their maiden name alongside their married name on driver's licenses starting Sunday. The move is in line with a...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Employees read a ransomware notice demanding payment in bitcoin on company computers infected by the 'Petya' software virus inside a retail store in Kyiv. | BLOOMBERG

, , ,