Emotet computer virus spreading in Japan, warns official

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Thursday that infections involving the Emotet computer virus are spreading in Japan.

The government has warned administrative bodies and companies engaged in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics of the danger posed by the virus, Suga told a news conference.

“We’ll raise public awareness as necessary to prevent it from spreading while continuing efforts to grasp a clear picture of the situation,” he also said.

Emotet is attached to spoof emails purporting to be from actual people or organizations. Email text, passwords and other information are stolen after contact with the virus.

Based on the stolen information, new fake emails are sent out. Many Emotet infections have been reported in Western countries.