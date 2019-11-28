Business / Corporate

Former executive claims Japan Display was engaged in accounting fraud

JIJI

A former financial executive of Japan Display Inc. has claimed that the ailing company was engaged in accounting fraud in the past.

In an email sent to JDI on Tuesday, the executive, who was fired in December last year for allegedly embezzling about ¥578 million from the maker of liquid crystal display panels, claimed the fraud was directed by top managers at the time, the company said Wednesday.

JDI has started reviewing its past accounting records in cooperation with an auditing firm. The company also plans to ask outside specialists to carry out an investigation.

JDI has filed a criminal complaint against the former senior official over the embezzlement case.

While it is still not known whether the claim by the former executive is accurate, JDI may be forced to look into the records for at least the five years from 2014, during which time the ex-official allegedly embezzled the company’s money.

The former executive said that the alleged accounting fraud case is unrelated to the embezzlement issue, according to JDI.

“We have been closely checking on our financial statements since we dismissed the executive,” JDI said. “While we believe that appropriate accounting procedures had been taken, we disclosed the fact that we received the notification (from the former executive).”

The company is trying to rehabilitate itself while receiving financial support from a government-backed investment fund.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Panasonic Corp. will sell its chip business to Taiwan's Nuvoton Technology Corp., a source says, a decision that reflects the firm's efforts to boost cost-cutting measures.
Panasonic to sell loss-making chip business to Taiwanese firm: source
Panasonic Corp. will sell its chip business to Taiwan's Nuvoton Technology Corp. as it steps up efforts to pull out of loss-making operations and focus more on growth areas, a source said Thursday....
A shopping street in the Sugamo district of Tokyo's Toshima Ward on Oct. 1
Japan's retail sales slump the most since 2015 as tax hike hits demand
Japan's retail sales tumbled at their fastest pace in more than 4½ years in October as a sales tax hike prompted consumers to cut spending, raising a red flag over the strength of domestic demand. ...
Chief Executive Officer of Kaleyra Dario Calogero looks up at a board before the company's IPO above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York Tuesday.
U.S. stock indexes continue surge, on track for more record highs
Stocks moved broadly higher in afternoon trading Wednesday as investors welcomed a batch of positive U.S. economic data. The modest gains had the major stock indexes on track to set all-time hig...

,