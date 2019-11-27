National

LDP heavyweights indicate tacit support for emperors from maternal line

JIJI

Liberal Democratic Party Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai suggested Tuesday that he would not necessarily oppose children of imperial family women ascending the throne.

A similar view was expressed by the ruling party’s tax panel chief, Akira Amari, close to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, on television Sunday.

The remarks by the two party executives are expected to have repercussions within the LDP, whose conservative members stick to the current system allowing only male descendants in the Imperial Family’s paternal line to succeed to the throne.

Whether to allow female imperial family offspring and their children to assume the throne will be the focal point of government talks, seen starting in earnest next spring at the earliest, on ways to secure stable imperial successions.

Under the current system, female descendants lose their imperial family membership if they get married to commoners.

At a news conference Tuesday, Nikai said, “A certain conclusion would be reached naturally given that we live in a society where gender equality and democracy are upheld.”

Nikai had already expressed his tolerance of the idea of allowing imperial family female members to assume the throne.

In a TV program Sunday, meanwhile, Amari said tolerating emperors from the maternal line should be kept as a last resort.

In his clarification the following day, Amari stressed he does not actively support the possible change to the imperial system. He said the basic principle is that the throne will continue to be assumed by male offspring in the paternal line.

Conservative members of the LDP recently submitted a proposal to the government, calling for legislation to allow the reinstatement of imperial family status for those stripped of it following Japan’s surrender in World War II.

Among the conservatives, former National Public Safety Commission Chairman Keiji Furuya, has warned against permitting imperial successions by offspring in the maternal line. “We shouldn’t do what’s irreversible,” he said.

Supported by conservative members, Abe is also negative about maternal-line imperial successions.

Senior LDP lawmaker Hiroshige Seko, a close aide to Abe, has called for careful consideration of the matter, saying that the imperial throne has been assumed by male offspring in the family’s paternal line with no exception since ancient times.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Members of a Cultural Affairs Agency panel meet in Tokyo on Wednesday to discuss measures against illegal downloads of copyrighted works.
Japan limits scope for illegal downloading of copyrighted work
A government panel approved a plan Wednesday to limit the scope for what constitutes illegal downloading of any copyrighted work — including manga, computer games and literary writings — reversing ...
Toshihiro Nikai (center right), secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, tries on a foldable helmet with instructions from a guard during a disaster drill at a plenary session of the Lower House in Tokyo on Tuesday.
Political earthquake in Japan? Nope, just a drill
Getting a large, cross-party group of lawmakers to act in unison may sound like a challenge, but during a Lower House earthquake drill on Tuesday, Diet members moved en mass, reaching under their s...
Shinobu Takahashi, a representative of nonprofit Dog Duca, plays with shelter dogs in Nagoya on Nov. 14.
Giving an old dog new friends: Japanese organization pairs up older shelter dogs with senior citi...
You may not be able to teach an old dog new tricks, but a Nagoya organization is hoping you can still find it a new home. Dog Duca, a nonprofit organization, has started an initiative to match a...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Emperor Naruhito visits the Mausoleum of Emperor Jinmu, who is considered to be the first emperor of Japan, in Kashihara, Nara Prefecture, on Wednesday to report his enthronement. | KYODO

, , , ,