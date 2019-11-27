LDP heavyweights indicate tacit support for emperors from maternal line

Liberal Democratic Party Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai suggested Tuesday that he would not necessarily oppose children of imperial family women ascending the throne.

A similar view was expressed by the ruling party’s tax panel chief, Akira Amari, close to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, on television Sunday.

The remarks by the two party executives are expected to have repercussions within the LDP, whose conservative members stick to the current system allowing only male descendants in the Imperial Family’s paternal line to succeed to the throne.

Whether to allow female imperial family offspring and their children to assume the throne will be the focal point of government talks, seen starting in earnest next spring at the earliest, on ways to secure stable imperial successions.

Under the current system, female descendants lose their imperial family membership if they get married to commoners.

At a news conference Tuesday, Nikai said, “A certain conclusion would be reached naturally given that we live in a society where gender equality and democracy are upheld.”

Nikai had already expressed his tolerance of the idea of allowing imperial family female members to assume the throne.

In a TV program Sunday, meanwhile, Amari said tolerating emperors from the maternal line should be kept as a last resort.

In his clarification the following day, Amari stressed he does not actively support the possible change to the imperial system. He said the basic principle is that the throne will continue to be assumed by male offspring in the paternal line.

Conservative members of the LDP recently submitted a proposal to the government, calling for legislation to allow the reinstatement of imperial family status for those stripped of it following Japan’s surrender in World War II.

Among the conservatives, former National Public Safety Commission Chairman Keiji Furuya, has warned against permitting imperial successions by offspring in the maternal line. “We shouldn’t do what’s irreversible,” he said.

Supported by conservative members, Abe is also negative about maternal-line imperial successions.

Senior LDP lawmaker Hiroshige Seko, a close aide to Abe, has called for careful consideration of the matter, saying that the imperial throne has been assumed by male offspring in the family’s paternal line with no exception since ancient times.