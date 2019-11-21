People inspecting damaged buildings following a reported Israeli airstrike on the Syrian village of Beit Saber, southwest of Damascus, Wednesday. The Israeli army confirmed that it carried out strikes against military sites in Damascus, in response to rocket fire from Syria the previous day. | SANA / VIA AFP-JIJI

World

Israel launches retaliatory airstrikes in Syria; Damascus says two killed

Reuters

BEIRUT/JERUSALEM – Israel said its aircraft struck dozens of Iranian and Syrian military targets in Syria on Wednesday in retaliation for rockets fired toward Israel a day earlier.

Syrian state media reported two civilians were killed and several others injured in the attacks, but said Syria’s air defenses destroyed most of the missiles fired by Israeli jets over Damascus before they reached their targets.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a monitoring group, said 11 people were killed, including seven who were not from Syria, citing its own sources.

An Israeli official who requested anonymity said a preliminary and yet unconfirmed tally put the number of fatalities at between 10 and 20 military personnel, “about two-thirds of them Iranian and a third (of them) Syrian.”

Israel’s military said its missile defense system shot down four rockets fired from Syria toward Israel on Tuesday.

“I have made clear that whoever hurts us, we will hurt him,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said early on Wednesday. “This is what we did overnight vis-a-vis military targets of the Iranian Al Quds force and Syrian military targets in Syria after a barrage of rockets was launched at Israel,” he said.

The elite Quds force is the overseas arm of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

The Observatory said weapons and ammunition storage facilities belonging to the Al Quds force were destroyed in the attack.

On Twitter, Israeli military spokesman Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee said warplanes attacked dozens of targets, including surface-to-air missiles, headquarters, weapons depots and military bases.

“At exactly 1:20 a.m. today, Israeli warplanes from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights and the Lebanese Marjayoun targeted the perimeter of the city of Damascus with a number of rockets,” a Syrian military source was quoted as saying by the Syrian state news agency SANA. Marjayoun is a city in the south of Lebanon.

Israel says it has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria against Iranian targets trying to establish a permanent military presence there and against advanced weapons shipments to Tehran-backed Lebanese militia Hezbollah.

“Yesterday’s Iranian attack on Israeli territory by firing missiles … is the best proof of Iran’s real cause in Syria. The Iranian position poses a threat to Israel’s security, stability in the region, and the Syrian regime,” Adraee said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Britain's Princess Beatrice and her father, Prince Andrew (right), share a joke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a reception for the Queen's Dinner, part of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) at Buckingham Palace in London last year. Prince Andrew said Wednesday he is stepping back from public duties with the queen's permission, saying that recent disclosures regarding his association with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have become a "major distraction" to the royal family's work.
U.K.'s Prince Andrew to step back from public duties amid Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal
Following days of turmoil that have damaged the British royal family's reputation, Prince Andrew has decided to step back from public duties with the queen's permission because of his association w...
Rep. Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio, holds a paper displaying a tweet from 2017 by Mark Zaid, one of the attorneys for the whistleblower whose complaint underpinned the start of the inquiry, during a House Intelligence Committee impeachment inquiry hearing in Washington on Tuesday.
FBI has contacted Ukraine whistleblower's lawyers in probe
The FBI has contacted lawyers for the whistleblower whose complaint about President Donald Trump's July call with Ukraine's president helped kick-start the House impeachment inquiry. Initial con...
Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, speaks to members of the media outside the White House in Washington on Tuesday.
Aide claims Mike Pence never discussed Bidens or Ukraine company with Gordon Sondland
Vice President Mike Pence's office, responding to testimony on Wednesday by U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, said the two men had not discussed tying the release of U.S. aid t...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

People inspecting damaged buildings following a reported Israeli airstrike on the Syrian village of Beit Saber, southwest of Damascus, Wednesday. The Israeli army confirmed that it carried out strikes against military sites in Damascus, in response to rocket fire from Syria the previous day. | SANA / VIA AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,