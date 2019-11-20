Asia Pacific

Former employee at British Consulate in Hong Kong says Chinese secret police tortured him: report

Reuters

LONDON – A former employee of the U.K.’s Hong Kong consulate said Chinese secret police beat him, deprived him of sleep and chained him as they pressed him for information about activists leading the pro-democracy protests, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Simon Cheng, a Hong Kong citizen who worked for the British mission’s business-development team when he was detained told the Journal that he was questioned repeatedly about the role his interrogators presumed Britain was playing in fomenting the unrest.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab condemned China’s treatment of Cheng, which he said “amounts to torture.”

Raab told the Journal he had summoned the Chinese ambassador “to express our outrage,” adding: “I have made clear we expect the Chinese authorities to investigate and hold those responsible to account.”

