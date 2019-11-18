Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar rises above ¥108.90 in Tokyo trading

JIJI

Renewed hope for progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations lifted the dollar above ¥108.90 in Tokyo trading Monday.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥108.91-91, up from ¥108.54-54 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.1056-1056, up from $1.1017-1017, and at ¥120.43-43, up from ¥119.58-59.

The dollar dipped below ¥108.70 in the early morning, pressured by profit-taking after it exceeded ¥108.80 on rosy remarks late last week by key White House officials indicating the possibility of U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, signing a “phase one” trade deal, traders said.

But the dollar regained its strength vis-a-vis the yen in midmorning trading thanks to real demand-backed purchases by Japanese importers and the Nikkei 225 stock average’s advance. It topped ¥108.90 in late afternoon trading after showing minor fluctuations.

“The yen lost ground against the British pound first and then against the dollar,” an official at a major life insurance firms said, adding that the dollar was underpinned solely by hopes for the top U.S. and Chinese leaders’ signing of the trade deal.

