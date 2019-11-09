Tokyo Metropolitan Government to make properties available for 5G base stations

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike has said that the metropolitan government will make 8,297 buildings and 4,502 land lots available for installing base stations for 5G high-speed wireless communication networks.

“We want (the stations) to be installed promptly,” Koike said at a meeting with executives of four major Japanese mobile carriers and others on Friday.

“We aim for Tokyo’s sustainable growth as a city with the world’s most advanced internet infrastructure,” she said.

The offer came in line with the metropolitan government’s basic strategy for accelerating 5G network development, which was mapped out in August under the initiative of Vice Gov. Manabu Miyasaka, former president of Yahoo Japan Corp., now Z Holdings Corp.

The metropolitan government-held properties offered include schools, as well as the Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center, a venue for the 2020 Summer Olympics and Paralympics.

The metropolitan government plans to open more of its assets, such as roads and traffic signals, for the development of 5G networks.