Jarrod Ramos is seen last year in Annapolis, Maryland. Ramos, accused of killing five staffers at a Maryland newspaper last year, has pleaded guilty but not criminally responsible by reason of insanity. Attorney Katy O'Donnell said Monday Jarrod Ramos pleaded guilty to all 23 charges in the indictment, including five counts of first-degree murder. | ANNE ARUNDEL POLICE / VIA AP

World / Crime & Legal

Maryland newspaper mass shooting suspect pleads guilty to five slayings: Washington Post

Reuters

NEW YORK – The man charged in a 2018 mass shooting at the Capitol Gazette newspaper in Maryland that killed five people admitted his guilt, the Washington Post reported on Monday.

Jarrod Ramos, 39, entered his guilty plea in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court, the newspaper said. The plea was not immediately available in electronic court records and Ramos’ attorneys could not immediately be reached.

Ramos is charged with opening fire with a shotgun in the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis on June 28, 2018, killing four journalists and a sales assistant in an attack police said was motivated by a long-standing grudge.

He is now requesting a jury trial on whether he is criminally responsible for the murders, CBS Baltimore reported. Ramos entered an insanity plea in April, claiming a mental disorder prevented him from obeying the law.

Ramos originally pleaded not guilty to all 23 felony counts against him in July 2018. The plea reversal on Monday came days before a jury was scheduled to be selected for his trial.

His guilty plea is pending approval by a judge, the Post reported.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

This screen shot of U.S. President Donald Trump's Twitter account taken Monday in Washington shows a picture of a dog that helped capture the leader of ISIS Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The picture of the dog (name not declassified) was tweeted by Trump Monday.
Trump tweets photo of military dog wounded in Baghdadi raid, but keeps name secret
The name is still classified but President Donald Trump on Monday outed the military working dog that tracked down the head of the Islamic State. Trump tweeted a photo of a Belgian Malinois that...
U.S. House Intelligence Committee Chair Rep. Adam Schiff speaks to reporters during a break in a closed-door deposition of U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland as part of the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Trump led by the House Intelligence, House Foreign Affairs and House Oversight and Reform Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington Monday.
House Democrats plan first formal vote on impeachment inquiry
The House will take a vote this week to formalize Democrats' impeachment inquiry amid President Donald Trump's criticism that the probe is "illegitimate." House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the step i...
Argentine President Mauricio Macri (right) shakes hands with President-elect Alberto Fernandez in Buenos Aires Monday.
Argentina election looks to deepen South America's fragmentation
A center-leftist's victory in Argentine presidential elections is set to cement a rift between South America's largest nations, and suggests regional turbulence could extend for years. Alberto F...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Jarrod Ramos is seen last year in Annapolis, Maryland. Ramos, accused of killing five staffers at a Maryland newspaper last year, has pleaded guilty but not criminally responsible by reason of insanity. Attorney Katy O'Donnell said Monday Jarrod Ramos pleaded guilty to all 23 charges in the indictment, including five counts of first-degree murder. | ANNE ARUNDEL POLICE / VIA AP

, , , , ,