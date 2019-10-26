Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi arrives for Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday. | REUTERS

Shinjiro Koizumi tops Cabinet asset list with ¥290 million — but all belongs to new wife

JIJI

Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi is the top asset holder among 15 new ministers in Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s reshuffled Cabinet, the government has announced.

According to data covering assets held by the ministers, their spouses and dependent children as of Sept. 11, when the reshuffle was conducted, Koizumi’s assets total ¥290.01 million, with all of this held by his wife, freelance television presenter Christel Takigawa. Koizumi himself reported holding no assets.

Takigawa’s assets include ¥150 million worth of Japanese government bonds. Koizumi and Takigawa married in August, and he is the only new minister with assets topping ¥100 million.

The 15 ministers, including Isshu Sugawara, who resigned as trade minister Friday over alleged election law violations, reported assets worth roughly ¥51.07 million.

The average amount of assets held by all ministers, including Abe and four ministers who remained in the Cabinet after the latest reshuffle, stands at ¥82.72 million, down by ¥6.39 million from the average for all ministers in the previous Abe Cabinet, which was formed in last year’s October reshuffle.

Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Katsunobu Kato is the second-highest asset holder among the 15 new ministers, with ¥91.13 million. His assets include real estate in Tokyo worth ¥50 million and 127,742 stock shares.

Science and technology policy minister Naokazu Takemoto ranks third, with assets of ¥82.66 million.

