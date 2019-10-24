National

Japanese lawmakers agree on payments to kin of former leprosy patients

JIJI

A nonpartisan group of lawmakers reached a broad agreement on Wednesday to offer family members of former leprosy patients up to ¥1.8 million in compensation per person.

The agreement came after a district court in June ordered the state to pay between ¥300,000 and ¥1.3 million per person to 541 of the 561 plaintiffs to compensate for the discrimination suffered by relatives of former leprosy patients.

The lawmakers agreed that the relief measure will cover all plaintiffs, including the 20 people judged by the court to be ineligible for the compensation. The plaintiffs who died after filing the lawsuit will also be covered by the payments.

The group of lawmakers plans to submit a relevant bill to the ongoing extraordinary session of the Diet.

The preamble of the legislation will name the Diet and the government to clarify where the responsibility lies for the discrimination.

The court ruling was finalized after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July declined to issue an appeal.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

South Korea's Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon (left) and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meet at Abe's official residence in Tokyo on Thursday.
Abe meets with South Korean prime minister amid frosty ties
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held talks with South Korea's prime minister, Lee Nak-yon, on Thursday, in a meeting closely watched for signs that the neighboring countries can put aside their heated di...
Environment-friendly stainless steel straws are used at a cafe in Sapporo.
Reusable straws catching on in Japan but yet to see popular groundswell
For some, an ocean full of plastic is the last straw. That's why a growing number of environmentally concerned restaurants in Japan are doing away with single-use plastic straws in favor of reus...
Image Not Available
University team to seek approval for iPS-based heart treatment trial
A university research team will seek government approval by the end of October to carry out a clinical trial using iPS cells to treat a serious heart condition, Osaka University officials said W...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe apologizes to family members of former leprosy patients during a meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in July. | KYODO

, ,