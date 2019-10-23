The Mount Kumgang tourist resort area is seen during North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's visit in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on Wednesday. | KCNA / VIA REUTERS

Asia Pacific

Kim Jong Un wants South Korean facilities at Mount Kumgang resort removed: KCNA

Reuters

SEOUL – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said South Korean facilities in the Mount Kumgang tourist resort must be removed by agreement with South Korean authorities, and rebuilt in a modern way by North Korean methods, North Korean state news agency KCNA said on Wednesday.

Kim, while inspecting the tourist spot on the east coast of North Korea, said it was a “mistaken idea” for Mount Kumgang to be viewed as a symbol of North-South relations, underscoring that it is North Korean soil, and tourism there must not be under the control of South Korea.

“We will always welcome our compatriots from the south if they want to come to Mount Kumgang after it is wonderfully built as the world-level tourist destination,” Kim added.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends the enthronement ceremony of Japan's Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo Tuesday.
China plans to replace Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam with 'interim' chief executive: Financial Times
China plans to replace Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam with an "interim" chief executive, the Financial Times reported, citing people briefed on the deliberations, which would bring to a close Lam's ru...
Rohingya refugees come out of their homes after the visit of Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo at the Jamtoli refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, last year. Authorities in Bangladesh said Tuesday they want to start relocating thousands of Rohingya refugees to a Bay of Bengal island soon from crammed camps near the border with Myanmar, from where they fled.
U.N. mission head sees risk of Rohingya genocide recurring in Myanmar
The head of a U.N. fact-finding mission on Myanmar says that "there is a serious risk of genocide recurring" against the country's Rohingya Muslim minority. Marzuki Darusman told the General Ass...
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks at a news conference in Bern, Switzerland, on Tuesday.
China foreign minister slams 'unacceptable' violence in Hong Kong
China's foreign minister Monday denounced months of pro-democracy unrest in Hong Kong as "violence pure and simple," accusing foreign forces and the international media of fueling the political ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The Mount Kumgang tourist resort area is seen during North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's visit in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on Wednesday. | KCNA / VIA REUTERS

, , , ,