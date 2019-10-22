Prime Minister Shinzo Abe leads a banzai cheer for Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako during the enthronement ceremony. | AFP-JIJI

National

In pictures: The day of the enthronement ceremony

Emperor Naruhito formally proclaimed his ascendancy to the throne on Tuesday in a centuries-old ceremony attended by dignitaries from more than 180 countries, pledging to fulfil his constitutional duty as a symbol of the state.

Naruhito became emperor and his wife, Masako, became empress on May 1 in a brief ceremony, but Tuesday’s Sokui no Rei event was a more elaborate ritual at the royal palace in which he officially announced his change in status to the world.

Here is a selection of scenes from that ceremony and related imperial events Tuesday.

Emperor Naruhito arrives at the Imperial Palace on Tuesday. | REUTERS
Emperor Naruhito arrives at the Imperial Palace on Tuesday. | REUTERS
Empress Masako is driven to the Imperial Palace to attend the ceremony. | KYODO
Empress Masako is driven to the Imperial Palace to attend the ceremony. | KYODO
Crown Prince Akishino (right), Crown Princess Kiko (second from right), Princess Mako (third from right) and Princess Kako (fourth from right) arrive at the ceremony venue along with other members of the imperial family. | REUTERS
Crown Prince Akishino (right), Crown Princess Kiko (second from right), Princess Mako (third from right) and Princess Kako (fourth from right) arrive at the ceremony venue along with other members of the imperial family. | REUTERS
Emperor Naruhito makes his way through the Imperial Palace Sanctuaries prior to the enthronement ceremony. | POOL / VIA KYODO
Emperor Naruhito makes his way through the Imperial Palace Sanctuaries prior to the enthronement ceremony. | POOL / VIA KYODO
Commemorative stamps are sold in Tokyo's Marunouchi district on Tuesday. | SATOKO KAWASAKI
Commemorative stamps are sold in Tokyo’s Marunouchi district on Tuesday. | SATOKO KAWASAKI
Emperor Naruhito delivers the speech proclaiming his enthronement from the takamikura imperial throne Tuesday at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. | KYODO
Emperor Naruhito delivers the speech proclaiming his enthronement from the takamikura imperial throne Tuesday at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. | KYODO
Members of the Self-Defense Forces fire artilleries to mark the proclamation of Emperor Naruhito's ascension to the throne at a park in Tokyo. | AFP-JIJI
Members of the Self-Defense Forces fire artilleries to mark the proclamation of Emperor Naruhito’s ascension to the throne at a park in Tokyo. | AFP-JIJI
Officials shout banzai cheers for Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako during the enthronement ceremony. | AFP-JIJI
Officials shout banzai cheers for Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako during the enthronement ceremony. | AFP-JIJI
Prince Charles of the United Kingdom and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark watch the ceremony at the Imperial Palace. | KYODO
Prince Charles of the United Kingdom and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark watch the ceremony at the Imperial Palace. | KYODO
Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf (left) and his daughter, Crown Princess Victoria (center), attend the enthronement ceremony. | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI
Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf (left) and his daughter, Crown Princess Victoria (center), attend the enthronement ceremony. | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Emperor Naruhito proclaims his ascension to the chrysanthemum throne at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday.
Emperor Naruhito completes enthronement in ceremony rich with history and ritual
Emperor Naruhito cut a grand figure Tuesday as the deep purple curtains of his canopied, 6.5-meter-tall throne were pulled apart to reveal him enrobed in an orange-brown garment, a black crown atop...
Well-wishers gather outside the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday ahead of the enthronement ceremony for Emperor Naruhito later in the day.
Emperor Naruhito's enthronement free of tensions that surrounded his father's ceremony
Emperor Naruhito officially declared his enthronement to world representatives on Tuesday in a ceremony that was conducted amid relative peace and calm. The last time the event was held, three d...
Rodrigo Duterte arrives to attend the enthronement ceremony of Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo on Tuesday.
'Unbearable pain' cuts short Philippine leader's Japan trip
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was forced to cut short his attendance of the enthronement of Japan's emperor on Tuesday, due to what his office said was "unbearable pain" in his lower back af...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

People watch a live broadcast of the enthronement ceremony on a large screen in Tokyo's Marunouchi district. | SATOKO KAWASAKI Empress Masako departs from the ceremony hall following Emperor Naruhito's proclamation of his enthronement. | AP Prime Minister Shinzo Abe leads a banzai cheer for Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako during the enthronement ceremony. | AFP-JIJI A newspaper worker hands out copies of an extra edition reporting the enthronement ceremony in Tokyo. | AP

, , ,