In pictures: The day of the enthronement ceremony

Emperor Naruhito formally proclaimed his ascendancy to the throne on Tuesday in a centuries-old ceremony attended by dignitaries from more than 180 countries, pledging to fulfil his constitutional duty as a symbol of the state.

Naruhito became emperor and his wife, Masako, became empress on May 1 in a brief ceremony, but Tuesday’s Sokui no Rei event was a more elaborate ritual at the royal palace in which he officially announced his change in status to the world.

Here is a selection of scenes from that ceremony and related imperial events Tuesday.

Emperor Naruhito arrives at the Imperial Palace on Tuesday. | REUTERS Empress Masako is driven to the Imperial Palace to attend the ceremony. | KYODO Crown Prince Akishino (right), Crown Princess Kiko (second from right), Princess Mako (third from right) and Princess Kako (fourth from right) arrive at the ceremony venue along with other members of the imperial family. | REUTERS Emperor Naruhito makes his way through the Imperial Palace Sanctuaries prior to the enthronement ceremony. | POOL / VIA KYODO Commemorative stamps are sold in Tokyo’s Marunouchi district on Tuesday. | SATOKO KAWASAKI Emperor Naruhito delivers the speech proclaiming his enthronement from the takamikura imperial throne Tuesday at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. | KYODO Members of the Self-Defense Forces fire artilleries to mark the proclamation of Emperor Naruhito’s ascension to the throne at a park in Tokyo. | AFP-JIJI Officials shout banzai cheers for Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako during the enthronement ceremony. | AFP-JIJI Prince Charles of the United Kingdom and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark watch the ceremony at the Imperial Palace. | KYODO Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf (left) and his daughter, Crown Princess Victoria (center), attend the enthronement ceremony. | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI