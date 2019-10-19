Joe Biden | BLOOMBERG

World / Politics

Biden expands edge in presidential race amid Ukraine hearings

Reuters

NEW YORK – Former Vice President Joe Biden expanded his lead over more than a dozen other candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination this month as U.S. House Democrats looked into allegations that President Donald Trump tried to pressure a foreign leader to investigate him, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Friday.

The Oct. 17-18 opinion poll found that 21 percent of Democrats and independents said they would vote for Biden in statewide nominating contests that begin next year, up 3 percentage points from a similar poll that was conducted at the end of September.

Democrats in the House of Representatives are holding hearings to investigate whether Trump improperly pressured Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son Hunter, who sat on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.

The House could vote to impeach Trump later this year, which would trigger a trial in the Republican-controlled Senate where a conviction and ouster seem unlikely.

Trump denies he did anything wrong.

So far, the inquiry does not appear to have shaken up public support for Biden or the other candidates for the Democratic nomination.

According to the poll, 16 percent of Democrats and independents said they would support Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and 15 percent said they would back Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, received about 5 percent support in the poll, and Sen. Kamala Harris and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke both received 3 percent.

With less than four months to go before Iowa holds the first nomination contest, the race for the Democratic nomination remains wide open. About 1 in 5 said they remain undecided, and nearly two-thirds of Democrats and independents said they could still change their minds.

Many of the candidates, including Buttigieg, O’Rourke and Harris, are still relatively unknown to a majority of Americans, and only about 1 in 10 said they watched this week’s Democratic debate in Ohio.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online, in English, throughout the United States. It gathered responses from 1,116 adults in all, including 703 Democrats and independents. It has a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of about 4 percentage points.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch make the first women-only spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Friday.
American pair make first women-only spacewalk
U.S. astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir on Friday became the first female pairing to carry out a spacewalk — a historic milestone as NASA prepares to send the first woman to the moon. "I...
Attendees stand in line to enter a rally with U.S. President Donald Trump in Dallas on Thursday, after the president said his Doral golf resort in Miami will be the site of next year's Group of Seven summit, a decision that reignited claims he is violating a constitutional prohibition against profiting from the presidency.
Democrats introduce bill to block Trump from hosting G7 summit at his resort
Furious that U.S. President Donald Trump announced he will host the next Group of Seven summit at his own golf resort in Florida, congressional Democrats introduced legislation Friday to block his ...
A still image of a Saharan silver ant from a video made available by the Journal of Experimental Biology
World's fastest ant sprints the equivalent of a 1-second 200-meter dash
The Saharan silver ant is officially the fastest of the world's 12,000 known ant species, clocking 855 millimeters per second, researchers say. The six-legged sprinter covers 108 times its body ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Joe Biden | BLOOMBERG

, ,